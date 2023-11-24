Express distribution and supply chain management company Allcargo Gati Ltd (formerly GATI), has launched its fifth super hub called surface transhipment centre and distribution warehouse (STCDW) at Mayasandra, Hobli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The centre is spread over 3.5 lakh sq. ft. and it has a 1.5 lakh sq. ft. Grade A warehouse. Further, the upcoming Hosur outer Ring Road, just 1.5 km away from the STCDW, is expected to offer great accessibility and connectivity, said the company.

It caters to multiple industries, including automotive, apparel, heavy engineering, retail, and more. In terms of capacity, the STCDW has 70 truck bays capable of managing more than 500 vehicles per day and is equipped to deliver a daily throughput of 1,600 tonnes and a monthly throughput of 40,000 tonnes.

“With advanced infrastructure, ramped-up cargo processing capacity, and sustainable initiatives, the STCDW will strengthen our position in the express logistics space. In the next phase of infrastructure development, we are in the process of setting up STCDWs with Grade A warehousing facilities across India,” said Pirojshaw (Phil) Sarkari, MD and CEO, Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt. Limited (Gati).

The launch of the Mayasandra STCDW is part of Gati’s plan to build 21 modern, automated, and environmentally friendly STCDWs. So far, it has set up STCDWs in Farukhnagar (Gurugram), Nagpur, Guwahati, and most recently in Bhiwandi (Mumbai).

Moreover, the company aims to convert its entire pickup and delivery fleet of more than 2,500 vehicles into alternative fuel vehicles by 2025.