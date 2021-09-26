Allcargo Logistics weighs entry into container terminal business

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Allcargo Logistics Ltd is weighing a potential entry into container terminal operation business to tap synergies with the container freight stations (CFS) and inland container depots (ICD) the firm runs across India, a top official has said.
“Some of the strategic objectives that we could explore would be whether it would make sense to get into container terminal operations,” Ravi Jakhar, Chief Strategy Officer, Allcargo Logistics, told BusinessLine.
This does not include greenfield port development as those are infrastructure projects but if there are opportunities for container terminals, we could look at it, Jakhar said.
Explaining the rationale behind the move, Jakhar said: “From a strategic point of view, container terminals could be a potential area of synergy with CFS/ICD business”. He, however, added that the firm “does not have active investment plans on the drawing board”.
Also read: Allcargo retreats from delisting plan as public shareholders vote against the offer
Allcargo Logistic runs container freight stations at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Chennai, Mundra and Kolkata ports (that drives more than 80 per cent of India’s container traffic) and an inland container depot in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh with a combined capacity to handle over one million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).
A greenfield ICD is also coming up at Jhajjar in Haryana.
The firm, led by Shashi Kiran Shetty, is looking to further expand the CFS/ICD business though acquisition of asset light facilities.
In August, Allcargo Logistics acquired 85 per cent stake in Speedy Multimodes Ltd, the entity that runs a container freight station each in JNPT and Mundra Port, in a bid to expand its CFS business. The 68-acre CFS of Speedy (located some 6 km away from the port) is owned by JNPT but was given to a private firm on an O&M contract for 20 years beginning January 1, 2006. The Speedy Multimodes CFS at Mundra is on lease from Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC).
With the acquisition of the Speedy Multimodes, Allcargo has two CFSs each servicing JNPT and Mundra Port. “JNPT is a key market for us. We have strong presence there, so it does make strategic sense for us to look at container terminal operations. It is something that is worth evaluating,” Jakhar said.
Allcargo also has an upcoming warehouse in the Nhava Sheva region where JNPT is located. “We believe there could be opportunities for a warehousing-cum-CFS kind of solution for the customers. Lots of customers who are into importing might also benefit from JNPT as a warehousing location,” Jakhar added.
It is also evaluating key locations on western and eastern dedicated freight corridors for setting up private freight terminals/ICDs on PPP basis.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...