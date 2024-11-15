Allegro MicroSystems, a provider of magnetic sensing and power IC solutions, has set up a modern Research & Development (R&D) facility in Hyderabad.

The facility has employed nearly 100 highly skilled professionals and plans to scale its headcount to 500 in the near future.

The new R&D centre will be a Centre of Excellence on analogue and mixed signal design, verification and validation for the EV, automotive, and robotic automation markets.

Allegro MicroSystems’ decision to expand operations in Hyderabad aligns with the city’s robust infrastructure, skilled talent pool, and supportive government initiatives.

A key supplier to top automotive brands such as BMW and other leading EV manufacturers, the company brings valuable expertise in battery management, EV powertrain, future mobility solutions and autonomous vehicle solutions. With India focusing on EV adoption, this expertise will help.

Duddila Sridhar Babu, Minister of Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, and Industries, Telangana, said India was on the verge of a semiconductor revolution, and the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) would further drive semiconductor demand, as EVs require significantly more chips than traditional vehicles.

Currently, India imports over 90 per cent of its semiconductors. Our government’s mission is clear: to build a robust, self-sustaining semiconductor ecosystem. “Telangana is fully committed to creating an environment that advances this vision,” the Minister said.

The collaboration with Allegro had the potential to empower local entrepreneurs to localise solutions in battery management, EV powertrains, future mobility, and autonomous vehicle technologies, he added.

“Allegro MicroSystems’ new R&D centre in Hyderabad represents a step forward in our global product innovation,” Vineet Nargolwala, CEO, Allegro MicroSystem said.