Alleima AB, Swedish advanced stainless steels, special alloys, and heating systems maker, will inaugurate its new hydraulic and instrumentation tubing factory on March 15, 2023, at Mehsana in Gujarat.

The company did not divulge the details about the investment made for the new plant but it said that the investment made in 2021 “has now concluded and is part of a larger growth initiative that Alleima started in 2017.”

The new factory will meet the increasing demand for locally-manufactured products in India.

Also read: Steel mills seek long-term coking coal linkages through auction route

Set up in 1983 in Pune, Alleima looks at India as a key market for its advanced stainless steel tubes and pipes and has clocked revenues of around ₹1,000 crore for the fiscal 2022.

Göran Björkman, President and CEO, Alleima, said, “The new hydraulic and instrumentation tubing manufacturing facility will enable us to serve our customers locally with premium products in India. The investment aims to capture growth opportunities in the chemical and petrochemical segment.”

He further added that “There is also a change towards increased natural gas in the energy mix and a shift towards alternative clean fuels, which present further growth opportunities. The Mehsana Mill is an important facility in our journey towards strengthening our footprint in Asia.”

Also read: Patience needed for shift of manufacturing from China to India, says CEA

The company’s products have applications in sectors of CNG, petrochemicals, chemicals, power, renewables, biofuels, and hydrogen space, among others.

The first phase of this growth initiative had started in 2017. It was completed in 2020 when Alleima added a new cold finishing tube manufacturing line mainly for heat exchanger tubing and other demanding industrial applications at Mehsana.

The company also looks at starting a Heat Exchanger (HX) cold finish Tube Capacity at Mehsana that will be fully completed and operational in 2023.

Also read: FICCI Manufacturing Survey: Cost pressures abating, sustained growth momentum expected for March quarter

Sharath Satish, President, Business Unit Tube APAC, Alleima, said, “The new factory will expand the hydraulic and instrumentation tube capacity to meet the growing market for infrastructure around natural gas. This move will also enable the transition towards cleaner alternative fuels and meet the increased demand from growth in the chemical and petrochemical segment in India.”

The company would also look forward to ramping up production to cater to the increasing demand for locally-manufactured products in India in line with the Government’s vision on “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

“Through this investment, we also look forward to enabling further export and swifter delivery times to customers across the region,” he said.