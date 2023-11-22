AlphaGrep Investment Management has raised ₹930 crore through AlphaMine Absolute Return Fund.

Launched last April, the fund is an open-ended Category III Alternative Investment Fund led by industry veteran, Bhautik Ambani. The fund follows quant investment strategies that evaluate historical data and generate investment signals using a strictly rules-based framework.

Bhautik Ambani, Chief Executive Officer, AlphaGrep Investment Management said the fund follows systematic investment strategies and has devised efficient strategies based on systematic algorithms which enabled it to have a statistical edge.

Risk management

In terms of risk and return, the fund offers substantial diversification and increases portfolio efficiency. “We also have a considerable focus on risk management across all our strategies. Our primary focus is to contain the potential losses, and deliver on investor expectations,” he added.

Keeping in mind the best interest of existing clients, the company has paused the incremental subscription in the fund.

The objective of the fund is to deliver consistent returns with low correlation to equity markets. The fund follows a dynamic multi-strategy long-short approach on listed equities and Futures and Options.