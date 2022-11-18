Alstom has bagged a ₹946-crore order from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd to supply 26 three-car driverless trains. This is part of a Phase-2 Rolling Stock Contract Agreement signed between the two on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems and Operations), CMRL and Rajeev Joisar, Commercial Director – India & South Asia, Alstom Transport India Ltd, in the presence of MA Siddique, Managing Director, CMRL, said a release.

The scope of work under this contract is Design, Manufacture, Supply, Testing and Commissioning of 26 standard gauge driverless metro rolling stock, training of personnel, supply of spare parts and defect liability.

The first train under this contract will be delivered to CMRL in August 2024 at the Poonamallee depot. It will be rigorously tested in a CMRL facility for 14 months, which includes integration testing with other systems and service trials. Subsequent trains under the contract will be delivered from November 2024 to August 2025 and will be tested at site, the release said.