Alstom will expand India talent pool by 15 per cent in 2022

Global transportation solutions provider Alstom will expand its India talent pool by 15 per cent in 2022. The company will hire across the value chain, production to methods, supplies, and functions and the recruitment will be a mix of engineers, technicians and data science specialists.

The new addition of workforce comes on the back of a strong order backlogof close to €4 billion from its operations. Alstom’s employee strength in the sub-continent has grown consistently over the past few years, from more than 2000 in 2016 to around 9000 team members today.

“Career progression has been an important part of Alstom’s people policy and strategic tie-ups with multiple leading institutes, including ISB Hyderabad and BITS Pilani for various work-integrated learning programs has added value,” Alstom said in a statement.

The company also has a dedicated program RENEW, for women candidates with 3+ years of experience and a career break of over 12 months, giving them an opportunity to join back and enhance their corporate careers.

Alain SPOHR, Managing Director, India & South Asia, Alstom, said, “At Alstom, our people agenda is central to business. It is all about keeping people engaged with us and ensuring that they feel empowered and supported in their career aspirations. Our teams have continued to deliver outstanding performance even while some of them have been working remotely during the pandemic.”