Commercial electric vehicle leasing and asset management company Alt Mobility has secured $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Eurazeo, a European VC and PE fund. The round also saw participation from Shell Ventures, Twynam Earth Fund, and EV2 Ventures.

Commenting on the funding, Dev Arora, Co-founder and CEO of Alt Mobility, said, “We are positioned for the next phase of growth and aim to expand into new markets, products, and deeper ecosystem integrations with our partners to drive down the total cost of ownership of EVs.”

The EV leasing company aims to expand its fleet to 30,000 vehicles by March 2026 and manage assets under management (AUM) of ₹800 crore within the next 18 months.

Founded in 2022, Alt Mobility provides leasing options and technology solutions that enable fleets to optimise operations, reduce costs, and transition to EVs. Previously, the company raised $6 million in a funding round co-led by Shell Ventures, Eurazeo, EV2 Ventures, and Twynam.