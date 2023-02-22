Alten India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of French-based Alten Group, is planning to double its headcount in the country to around 15,000 people over the next two years.

Alten Group provides engineering, technology and digital transformation services focussed on sectors such as aerospace, automotive, telecom, rail and life sciences.

Plethora of services

Speaking to businessline on the sidelines of a new office inauguration in Chennai, Uttamkumar Sankpal, CEO, Alten India, said, the Alten Group commenced its India operations in 2010 to support Airbus projects.

He added that the company has since acquired nine companies in India and strengthened its total workforce to 8,000 people across eight cities in the country.

Sankpal said Alten India will add 7,000 engineers by 2025 both organically and through inorganic (acquisitions) route. He said the ramp up in headcount is to meet the growing demand for engineering services in India and that the engineers will cover a plethora of services including mechanical engineering, cyber security, cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning and enterprise management services.