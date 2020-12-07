Alteria Capital to raise second VC fund of ₹1,000 cr, greenshoe ₹750 cr

Alteria Capital plans to raise its second venture debt fund with a ₹1,000 crore corpus with an additional greenshoe of ₹750 crore.

The fund promoted by Ajay Hattangdi and Vinod Murali will use the capital to back start-ups that have already raised VC funding and provide them with a range of specialty debt solutions.

The fund will target start-ups across early and growth stages with cheque sizes up to ₹150 crore. There will also be an allocation for structured debt products aimed at later-stage companies which have a differentiated risk profile.

Vinod Murali, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Alteria Capital, said: “There is a growing appreciation for the Venture Debt asset class among Indian LPs who have seen strong performance despite Covid-19. This is a dislocated asset class with low correlation to listed stocks or bonds, and hence, provides a good hedge as part of their asset allocation.”

Alteria Capital is currently investing from its Fund I which has a corpus of ₹962 crore and has backed companies like Rebel Foods, Lendingkart, Zestmoney, Dunzo, Portea and Toppr, among others

“The sharp rise of the Venture Debt asset class over the last few years is a reflection of the fundamental strength of ventures getting built in India. The ecosystem has vastly improved with repeat founders, smarter capital and better digital adoption overall,” said Ankit Agarwal, Partner, Alteria Capital.

Punit Shah, Partner, Alteria Capital, said: “Venture Debt has evolved over the years with founders and investors having an increasing appreciation for the role played by this asset class through a company’s lifecycle. In the next few years, venture debt in India will gradually catch up with global benchmarks and capture a larger pie of all early-stage capital.”

Alteria Capital Fund II will be the largest pool of alternative debt capital available for early and growth stage start-ups in India. With its ability to recycle capital, Alteria will effectively have over ₹4,000 crore available for funding start-ups across venture debt and structured solutions. The new fund has obtained approvals from SEBI and is expected to have a First Close in H1 2021.