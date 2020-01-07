Companies

Alteria provides ₹10-crore venture debt to Generico

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 07, 2020 Published on January 07, 2020

Alteria Capital, a leading venture debt fund, has provided ₹10 crore in venture debt to Generico, a pharmacy chain that sells generic drugs. Generico recently raised $14 million (about ₹100 crore) in a Series A round led by Lightbox. Alteria’s venture debt is part of this round.

Generico has about 50 outlets in Mumbai and plans to triple this by 2021.

A release quoted Vinod Murali, Managing Partner, Alteria Capital, as saying that Generico is building a strong network of omni-channel healthcare delivery with pharmacies as the starting point. Alteria has a corpus of ₹962 crore, raised from a mix of domestic institutional investors, family offices and founders.

Alteria provides venture debt to high-growth Indian start-ups with cheque sizes ranging from ₹2 crore to ₹100 crore. It has provided debt to more than 20 companies, including Rebel Foods, Zestmoney, Portea, Toppr, Spinny, Stanza Living, Raw Pressery and Mfine.

Published on January 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Why the fire accident at PI Industries unit may not impact the stock much?