Amara Raja Batteries receives closure notice of two plants from Pollution Board

Amara Raja Batteries Limited on Saturday stated that it is taking all necessary steps to comply with the Orders of the AP Pollution Control Board which had served closure orders (on April 30) of the company plants situated at Karkambadi and Nunegundlapalli in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh.

The order called for closure of both the plants with immediate effect.

The company stated that it has initiated steps to comply with the APPCB orders and has also pressed into action its contingency plans to avoid dislocation in supplies of batteries to customers across product segments including essential service segments like defence, hospitals and telecom.

“We shall continue to make our efforts to engage with APPCB authorities in the interest of avoiding a dislocation in supplies to some of our largest clients in sensitive sectors. At a time of a national emergency in the form of the Covid pandemic, such a dislocation could be calamitous. All our manufacturing plants have undergone various annual/bi-annual environmental audits and certifications over many years and have received several awards for safety and environmental sustainability and have adhered to the highest norms of Environment, health, safety,” a Company spokesperson said.

The Company had earlier made representations to the State Pollution Control Board officials on various environmental control measures that are deployed in line with industry standards, regulatory requirements and the improvement actions being initiated. The Company is hopeful of a satisfactory resolution which is in the interest of all stakeholders.