Amara Raja Batteries to invest $1 bn in green technologies, foray into new geographies

Hyderabad-based Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL) would invest an estimated $1 billion in the next 5-10 years, mainly in green technologies, expand into new sectors and foray into new geographies.

“This is an estimate based on the cost of equipment and technology and everything as of today, we expect to invest probably about a $1 billion over a period of 5-10 years. There is no board approval for this at the moment, but is the broad strategy and direction for the company,” Jayadeva Galla, who took over as chairman of ARBL, told BusinessLine.

“We are a debt-free company, and we have a lot of room for leverage, and there are a lot of options before us to raise the funds,” he added.

Amara Raja Group Founder-Chairman Ramachandra N Galla had stepped down as chairman after he expressed his desire not to seek re-appointment, which also saw the entry of next generation of the family inducted on board.

“As a business today we generate a good amount of internal cash flow and the company remains completely unleveraged. The company has enough free cash-flow generating capacity over the next five years, and we are confident that we will be able to meet the significant part of the investment from internal accruals,” Delli Babu, Chief Financial Officer at ARBL, said.

“Going forward, there are various other options to finance this investment,” Babu added.

The company would also look at “various structures” for fund-raising, the top brass said, but did not elaborate.

Value maximisation

ARBL would look at “value maximisation” in the lead-acid business and look at sectors such as inverter and lead batteries, where we have a lot of headroom for growth, Harshavardhana Gourineni, Executive Director (Lead Acid Batteries), at ARBL said.

The company, which is now exporting nearly 3 million batteries to South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, will increase its market share in these regions and address new regions through manufacturing contracts.

For entry into mature markets such as Latin America, North America, South America, South Africa and Europe, the company would take the inorganic route, Gourineni said.

“There is a consolidation that’s happening globally in the lead-acid industry, and we want to participate in that, while we would look at setting up Greenfield projects in the Indian Ocean rim,” Gourineni added.