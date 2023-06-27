Amara Raja Infra Private Limited (ARIPL), an arm of Amara Raja Group, bagged a new solar project in Bangladesh valued at $130 million.

This venture serves as ARIPL’s entry into the international solar market.

The scope of the project consists of Engineering, Design, Supply, Installation, and Commissioning of a 100 MW (AC) Solar PV Power Plant and will be funded by the EXIM Bank of India.

ARIPL, in collaboration with Premier Solar of Hyderabad, secured the project from Rural Power Company Ltd (RPCL) in Bangladesh.

The project spans 326 acres at Madarganj in Jamalpur District and will be completed in the next 18 months. After the project is commissioned, ARIPL will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services for two years, along with warranty spares and consumables.

“With this project we can establish ourselves as a serious player in the international market,’‘ Vikramadithya Gourineni, Director, ARIPL said in a release on Tuesday.

Last year, the company had bagged India’s first green hydrogen fuelling station project being commissioned in Leh by NTPC and the first 400 KV GIS project from GSECL. With the current project of 100 MW (AC) in Bangladesh, the company now has a solar portfolio of 1 GW in pipeline, the release added.