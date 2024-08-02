Amara Raja Infra Private Limited (ARIPL), part of the $2 billion Amara Raja Group, has commissioned NTPC’s Anta (Ground Mounted) Solar PV Project of 90 MW/135MWp.

ARIPL said in a statement, “This project, spanning across a 437-acre site in Anta, Baran District of Rajasthan, is the country’s first Balance of System (BoS) Solar contract awarded in 2021 from a CPSU. It is set to generate 213 million units of green energy per year and is commissioned in the existing premises of the gas-fired thermal power station of NTPC in Anta.”

The project is part of ARIPL’s current 2000MW Solar PV Portfolio and constructed transmission infrastructure to evacuate over 7500MW of renewable energy through EHV Sub-Station and Transmission lines in India.

