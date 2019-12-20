Amara Raja Systems launches prefabricated sub-stations in partnership with Schneider Electric

In the season of marriages, PSA-FCA and Isuzu-Volvo exchange vows
Amara Raja Power Systems Limited (ARPSL), a unit of Amara Raja Group, has launched a prefabricated power sub-station through a tie up with Schneider Electric India.
As per the agreement, ARPSL will manufacture a wide range of products and Schneider India will provide the back-end technology.
Soon after the launch at a facility near Tirupati, another MoU was signed between the two companies to study the desirability and feasibility of a collaboration in the field of micro-grid with energy storage.
Considered as an efficient solution for the electrical distribution network, the package sub-station is safe, compared to traditional civil works sub-stations, and it promises reduced cost and time of installations and is reliable and complies with standards.
Schneider has an installed base of more than 100,000 package sub-stations all over the world. The prefabricated sub-station is ready for installation at site. These are most preferred solutions nowadays as there are concerns regarding space, aesthetics and safety.
Anil Chaudhry said, “Our licensee partnership model is committed to providing Indian manufacturers, the technology aligned to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, thereby creating an effective eco-system. The Amara Raja partnership with Schneider Electric allows us to expand our innovation, technology and footprint.”
Vikramadithya Gourineni, MD and CEO, ARPSL, said, “The package sub-station solution not only helps one to save on cost of land, but also removes the need for coordination with different suppliers, minimise cost pertaining to separate civil structures, reduces cost of cable laying between each equipment and other transportation cost.”
As a part of the Foundation Day celebrations, a Solar Power Plant set up in the company facility was inaugurated.
Amara Raja Power Syastem products are supplied in India and to the other parts of the world, including Africa, West Asia to South East Asia.
