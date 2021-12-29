Amara Raja to invest in Europe-based InoBat Auto

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Amara Raja Batteries on Wednesday said it plans to invest in InoBat Auto, a European technology developer and manufacturer of premium innovative batteries for e-mobility.
The initial investment will give the company a key foothold in the thriving European EV ecosystem, where multiple battery gigafactories are being set up to support the region's determined EV push, the company said in a statement.
Amara Raja, however, did not share the financial details.
InoBat specialises in the pioneering research, development, manufacture, and provision of premium innovative electric batteries custom-designed to meet the specific requirements of customers within the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorsport, and aerospace sectors.
It is currently developing a battery research and development centre and production line in Voderady, Slovakia.
The next phase of the project will focus on a manufacturing scale-up through a number of gigafactories planned across Europe and globally. It is backed by a strong consortium of partners, including CEZ, one of the major European Utilities and Rio Tinto, the global mining giant, who have made an investment in the company.
"InoBat has proven its capability to develop innovative battery technologies in a short span of time. Its "cradle-to-cradle" approach supports Amara Raja's own goals on sustainability and will help to taper long-term dependence on the import of critical raw materials.
"Combining our respective strengths will give Amara Raja a foothold in the booming global EV market," Amara Raja Batteries Executive Director Vikram Gourineni stated.
The companies will jointly explore future opportunities together to adapt the advanced battery technology developed by InoBat for markets served by Amara Raja, he added.
Amara Raja believes this technology can significantly move the needle and accelerate India's own EV ambitions, Gourineni noted.
"We are committed to work together to create the most efficient, best value batteries possible to help deliver a sustainable future for all," Marian Bocek, Chief Executive Officer of InoBat Auto stated.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...