Amarendu Prakash has taken charge as the new Chairman and Managing Director of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) from May 31. He was previously the Director (In-charge) of SAIL’s Bokaro steel plan.

Prakash was previously involved in driving business transformation and financial turnaround of SAIL, which resulted in bringing back the company from a three year streak of losses, from FY16 toFY18, to being back in the black in FYI9.

He has been leading the Bokaro Steel Plant as Director In-charge since September 2020 and briefly took on additional charge as Director In-Charge of the Rourkela Steel Plant, IISCO and Durgapur Steel Plant.

Under his able leadership, the Bokaro Steel Plant has seen remarkable results, with the plant continuing to break production records, year after year in FY22 and FY23.