Amarjyoti Basu has been appointed the Executive Vice President, Group Strategy of Mahindra Group. Basu will work on the Group’s overall business portfolio, the company said. He will be a part of the Group Executive Board, reporting to Anish Shah, MD and CEO of Mahindra Group.

“I have followed the Mahindra Group’s story over the years and am very excited to be able to contribute to the Group’s vision and mission,” said Basu.

Prior to Mahindra Group, Basu worked with Baker Hughes for over six years; he was also the Senior Vice-President of Oil Field Services & Equipment (OFSE), and has also worked with GE for 18 years. He is an MBA graduate from FMS Delhi and did his Bachelor’s in Economics (Hons) from Hindu College, Delhi University.