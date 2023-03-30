Amazon India announced the launch of the third season of Amazon Global Selling Propel Startup Accelerator (Propel S3) – an initiative designed to provide dedicated support to emerging Indian brands and start-ups to reach customers around the world.

The Propel S3 will support up to 50 D2C start-ups launch in international markets and create global brands from India. The programme offers participants a chance to win total rewards worth over $1.5 million including AWS Activate credits, ads credits, and logistics and account management support for one year.

The top three winners will also get a combined $100K in equity-free grants. Amazon will also help participating start-ups connect with Revenue-based-financing firms including Klub and Velocity who will provide curated offers to expand their business at scale.

Key market

Bhupen Wakankar, Director, Global Trade at Amazon India said, “Kerala is a key market for our e-commerce exports business. We are seeing remarkable momentum of new sellers and start-ups coming from the state and choosing Amazon for their export business. We are excited to launch the Propel Startup Accelerator Season 3 through which we will enable 50 D2C start-ups launch in international markets and create global brands from India. This program is a big step towards our commitment to enable $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025.”

Today, there are over 1,500 exporters on Amazon’s Global Selling Program from Kerala. The program continues to attract more and more exporters from the State every month. The top-performing categories from Kerala include handlooms and spices. Specific to Propel Startup Accelerator, over 50 applications for the program in the previous seasons were from Kerala.

Mentorship

The entries for the Propel Startup Accelerator Season 3 will close on April 30 and it will culminate in a demo day where participants will get a chance to pitch their business propositions to leading VC firms and get a shot at funding to expand their operations.

As part of the Propel S3, Amazon has constituted a mentorship board consisting of Amazon leaders from India and across the world, VC partners, and senior industry leaders who will engage with emerging brands and provide them tailored resources, 1:1 mentorship and workshops on the global demand patterns and insights on building successful exports business through e-commerce.

Amazon Global Selling is a flagship program that helps lower the entry barrier for Indian MSMEs to start or expand their export business using e-commerce. The program was launched in India in 2015 to support Indian exporters to reach customers worldwide through Amazon’s international websites and marketplaces. It provides an avenue for businesses of all sizes to build global brands.