Amazon Business, the business-to-business division of the e-commerce giant, has integrated with Amazon Pay to provide credit line extension service to its customers.

“We are giving credit extension service for customers through Amazon Pay Later because, out of the 64 million MSMEs in India, 86 per cent do not have access to credit,” said Suchit Subhas, Director, Amazon Business.

With Amazon Pay Later, businesses can sign up digitally to get immediate credit, facilitating seamless procurement across product categories and enabling bill payments on Amazon.

The credit can be successfully repaid in the subsequent month at no additional fees, or through easy EMIs for up to 12 months at nominal interest rates with no hidden charges involved.

The company is also looking to intensify its operations in India to address the diverse needs of both large enterprises and small businesses across sectors such as IT services, manufacturing and hospitality. It plans to onboard additional sellers, expand its product portfolio and enhance delivery speeds.

Established in 2017 with an initial 14,000 sellers, it now hosts more than 10 lakh sellers and offers over 19 crore products ranging from laptops and electronics to industrial supplies and repair products.

The platform’s customer-centric approach has been instrumental in its rapid growth over the past six years. It has seen a compound annual growth rate of 150 per cent in customer numbers and a 145 per cent increase in sales. Notably, Tier-II and Tier-III cities have significantly contributed, making up 65 per cent of the customer base, 33 per cent of whom are repeat buyers.

Subhas added that Amazon Business has continued to innovate, launching features like ‘Bill to Ship to,’ which allows businesses to claim GST credit on pan-India shipments. Amazon Business currently delivers to nearly 99.5 per cent of pin codes in India. The company had also launced its mobile application for Android and iOS devices earlier this year.

“The mobile adoption in Tier 1 cities is at 69 per cent, while it is nearly 73 per cent in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities,” he noted.