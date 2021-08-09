Amazon, Catamaran to end joint venture

E-commerce giant Amazon and NR Narayana Murthy-owned Catamaran have decided to end their partnership at the end of the current term which gets over on May 19, 2022.

The two companies own a joint venture Prione Business Services whose wholly owned subsidiary Cloudtail India is one of Amazon's largest sellers in the country. “The two partners today announced they have mutually decided to not continue their joint venture beyond the end of its current term,” Amazon said in a statement on Monday.

The development comes close on the heels of a recent Supreme Court ruling which said that both Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart must face antitrust investigations ordered against them by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for allegedly promoting select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and using business practices that stifle competition.

Catamaran owns 76 per cent in Prione while the rest is owned by Amazon. Amazon reduced its stake in the JV following a new norm which prohibit a foreign company running an e-commerce marketplace from owning a stake in any of the sellers on their platform.

“As our JV with Amazon reaches the end of its tenure, I reflect on this successful partnership that introduced the power of digitization and empowered hundreds of thousands of SMBs across big and small towns,” MD Ranganath, President - Catamaran, said in a statement.

Amit Agarwal, Global Senior V-P and Country Head - Amazon India, said, “Amazon and Catamaran entered into a JV in the early days of e-commerce in India with a shared vision of transforming hundreds of thousands of small businesses in a fast-changing digital world, by providing online capabilities enabling them to access customers both in India and globally. We are humbled by how the JV exceeded its vision, helping online commerce evolve through the unrelenting efforts of hundreds of its employees, positively impacting over 4.3 million small businesses, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, and contributing to India’s digital economy. We were privileged to have had a partner we could learn from and lean on.”

When Prione was formed in 2014, e-commerce was still in a nascent stage in India. The small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India were new to digital and needed support, training and tools to go online. The JV’s vision was to enable Indian SMBs to succeed in e-commerce and benefit from the digital opportunity. With feet-on-street teams in 30 cities across India, the JV enabled hundreds of thousands of sellers to sell online and provide a wide selection of products for Indian customers, the statement said.

Sellers’ demand

Various sellers' associations like Indian Sellers Collective and CAIT (The Confederation of All India Traders) have written letters to Infosys co-founder and former Chairman Narayan Murthy to end the joint venture with the global e-commerce giant claiming that both the JV partners were indulging in unfair practices.

Ashray Gupta, a management consultant with one of the top global consulting firms, told BusinessLine, “In my view, this decision seems to be more motivated by the crackdown that the Indian government is doing on Amazon and Flipkart. The end of a partnership is also not likely to create a level playing field for small sellers because Amazon has already been creating multiple smaller sellers to take up the volume from Cloudtail and can now simply shift the Cloudtail’s volume to them.“

Gupta added that ending the partnership could lead to an increase in Amazon's delivery charges. Now whether these rise in charges will be passed on to the customer or the sellers, that remains to be seen.

Further, commenting on the development, Abhay Raj Mishra, Member, Indian Sellers Collective and President, PRAHAR- Public Response Against Helplessness AndAction for Redressal, said, “We welcome Narayana Murthy’s decision to stop being an enabler of Amazon's business in India. However, past and present sins can't be condoned and ED investigations must be completed and FDI violations must be penalised. We need to also watch out who Amazon will now find as a proxy partner to continue its game of dominance in India.”

Violating FDI laws

Indian Sellers Collective had claimed in its last month’s letter to Murthy, that the joint venture between Amazon and Murthy does not violate India’s FDI regulations on paper, however, in reality, it is the mysterious Hober Mallow Trust that actually owns and controls Cloudtail. To support its claim, the sellers association had noted that the senior leadership of Cloudtail as well as the majority of board members of Cloudtail are all former Amazon employees.

Secretary General of CAIT, Praveen Khandelwal also resonated with Indian Sellers Collective’s comment and said the fact that Amazon is violating the law and FDI policy through Cloudtail must have been known to Infosys' Murthy long before or even at the time of entering into an agreement with Amazon. The question arises as to why it took him this much time to make the decision.

“Murthy is undoubtedly a statesman, and we respect him a lot but certain questions are bound to arise for which Cloudtail has to give answers when CCI will investigate the Amazon business module. Both Amazon and Cloudtail are two faces of a single coin as far as activities of Cloudtail on the Amazon e-commerce platform is concerned,” Khandelwal added.