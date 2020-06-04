Amazon enables sellers to manage their online business in Hindi

In a step towards breaking the language barrier for millions of Indian entrepreneurs, MSMEs, local shops and retailers to benefit from e-commerce, Amazon announced that sellers will be able to register on Amazon.in marketplace and manage their online business in Hindi.

Everything from registering as an Amazon seller to managing orders, inventory management and accessing performance metrics will be available in Hindi. The experience has been made available on the Amazon Seller and on the mobile app. It also provides Seller Support Services and Seller University videos and tutorials in Hindi.

“Hundreds of Amazon sellers from Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have switched to the Hindi experience to manage their accounts during the six-month testing phase. During the testing phase, for the first time new sellers from markets like Darbhanga in Bihar, Barmer in Rajasthan, Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, Hailakandi in Assam and Bardhaman in West Bengal signed up on the Amazon.in marketplace,” said Gopal Pillai, V-P Seller Services, Amazon India.

Sellers registering through the desktop can change their preferred language by accessing the ‘language drop-down’ available on every page, at the top-right corner. On the Seller App, the language can be changed through the language drop-down on the bottom left corner while registering and through the App ‘Settings’ menu. Once the language is changed, sellers can view all pages and workflows in Hindi.

As a part of its Vernacular, Voice and Video-enabled initiatives for the past few years the e-tailer has made Amazon Prime Video titles available in Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi and Bengali, in addition to English. Users can browse through Prime Video experience in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in addition to English. Authors can self-publish their work on Kindle Direct Publishing in five Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and Gujarati in addition to English.

Amazon Alexa, a cloud-based voice service that powers Echo range of smart speakers, also understands proper nouns in various languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu etc. With the launch of Alexa in Hindi, customers can ask interact with Alexa in Hindi or Hinglish, in addition to English. In March, Alexa was also available on the Amazon shopping app for Android devices to help users shop for items via voice.

Amazon had introduced Amazon.in in Hindi for customers in September 2018, just before the big annual festival season sale. Customers can choose Hindi as their preferred language while shopping. They can speak to Amazon Customer Service executives in 5 Indian languages that include English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.