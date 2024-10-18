E-commerce giant Amazon expects around 250 per cent year-on-year sales growth, in terms of value, in its two-wheelers category in this festival season, backed by electric vehicles.

The India unit of the e-commerce major started to sell electric two-wheelers from last year and introduced the petrol-powered two-wheelers about three months ago. Now, more than 10 brands are being sold.

“We introduced the electric vehicles category in the fourth quarter of last year. We have seen sustained customer response. We added more brands, larger brands to the ecosystem. We added some industry leaders. Then looking at the customer response, gained confidence to add their petrol versions as well. It has been a great journey so far,” KN Srikanth, Director, Home, Kitchen and Outdoors, Amazon India, told businessline.

Srikanth said the company has seen growth in sales in the two-wheeler category across the country. “Electric vehicles are available in more than 200 cities. It is fairly uniform growth across the country,” he said.

“In the two-wheeler category, we have seen a 250 per cent growth year-on-year. It has been a massive growth, led by electric vehicles but also equally contributed by petrol vehicles that we launched. Though the ratio is 75 per cent electric and 25 per cent petrol, the ratio is expected to get normalised over the next one year because petrol vehicle is a fairly recent introduction,” the Director said.

The company is hopeful of introducing the “entire range” of petrol-powered two-wheelers in the next one or two quarters.

For Amazon India, Outdoors category includes automotive, industrial tools and equipment, lawn and garden and sporting goods, among others. “There are a lot of large segments within the Outdoors category. We expect that sales growth in this category to be in the high 20s year-on-year, in percentage terms, this festival season,” Srikanth added.