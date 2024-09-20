E-commerce major Amazon India said it is witnessing strong consumption momentum and expects its “biggest ever” festival season sale this year. It said it has been seen a growing number of orders being placed from tier-2 and tier-3 towns. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 will start from September 27, while Prime members will get 24 hours of early access.

Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President-Categories , Amazon India told businessline, “ We have looked at external and internal data and we are seeing the consumption momentum building up. We are, for instance, signing up Prime members at a record rate. Recently, we did Prime Day (Amazon’s annual deal event for members), which was also record-breaking. So, we are expecting to surpass the numbers seen in last year’s Great India Festival sale and expecting it to be our biggest ever this year.”

The e-commerce major expects to continue strong growth from tier-2 and tier-3 markets besides metros. “ With 16 lakh sellers across the country, we offer a wide selection. The reason we keep prioritising vast selection is because we want to tap into the huge unserved consumer demand across product categories. ” he added.

Responding to a query on the growing salience of faster deliveries among consumers, Srivastava said, “ We follow a broad-based strategy to ensure we meet the needs of the customers across the country. So we look at how we can offer the largest selection to the largest cohort of customers at the fastest speed at great prices. While quick commerce is an interesting development, our approach will continue to be to improve on our speed but also, to keep selection and pricing into the mix.”

When asked which categories will be driving growth, he said, “ We expect to see strong growth across all categories. Home & kitchen appliances are growing very fast. Fashion and Beauty is also becoming big. With expansion to 130 cities, Amazon Fresh has become our fastest growing category. We are also seeing strong premiumisation trends across categories.”

The e-commerce major said that the sale event will see the launch of 25,000 new products and attractive deals from brands across categories. It added that it is making it “easier for customers to support India’s small businesses with exclusive deals and up to 70 per cent off on a specially curated selection.”

