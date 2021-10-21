Amazon files fresh plea in SC against Future Retail

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Armed with a favourable ruling from a Singapore tribunal, Amazon has filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking to halt Future Retail from calling for a shareholders’ meeting to seek approval for its ₹25,000-crore deal with Reliance Retail.
Amazon said in its petition that an order by the NCLT allowing Future Retail to hold shareholders’ meeting is in violation of an earlier order passed by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had put a blanket stay on all the proceedings in the Indian courts, including the NCLT. It also stalled the Future Retail and Reliance deal until a final order is passed by the Singapore tribunal.
In a 14-page petition filed by the e-commerce giant, it was alleged that the Supreme Court order was passed with the consent of the parties, including the Future Group companies and its promoters, and was intended to maintain status quo in light of the pending arbitration proceedings. A copy of the petition was reviewed by BusinessLine.
“While the applicant (Amazon) requested NCLT to hold back the order in due deference to the Supreme Court order, Future Retail opposed the applicant’s requests for such deferment. Thus, the NCLT order aids the contravention of the undertaking given to this court,” the Amazon petition said.
The Supreme Court order was passed to “balance the interest of both the parties” and to preserve the sanctity of the arbitration proceedings pending before the Arbitral Tribunal. The NCLT order, on the other hand, “has an effect exactly converse to the one intended by this court and seeks to materially alter the status quo to the prejudice of the applicant.”
It appealed to the court to pass an interim order barring both companies from going ahead with the procedure of the meetings.
Amazon dragged Kishore Biyani-owned Future Retail and Future Coupon to the Singapore International Arbitration Tribunal (SIAC) last year opposing a deal between Future Retail and Reliance Retail.
In 2019, Amazon had invested ₹1,400 crore in Future Coupons Private Limited (FCPL). According to Amazon, it had signed an agreement where Future Retail (a sister concern of FCPL) could not strike a deal with “restricted companies”, including Reliance Industries and its companies.
On Wednesday, SIAC passed an order stating that Future Retail was bound by the agreement between Amazon and FCPL.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...