Amazon-FRL dispute: Delhi HC dismisses petition to quash arbitration in SIAC

The Delhi High Court has dismissed Future Retail’s petitions against Amazon to quash the arbitration in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). Future Retail had moved a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking to quash Amazon’s arbitration proceedings against the Kishore Biyani-led company for signing the ₹24,000-crore merger deal with Reliance Industries.

This comes after the Competition Commission of India withdrew its approval of a 2019 deal between Amazon and Future Coupons.

Justice Amit Bansal on Tuesday said, "Both the petitions have been dismissed, the order will be uploaded shortly."

Even the SIAC had dismissed Future Group's petitions.