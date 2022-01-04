Companies

Amazon-FRL dispute: Delhi HC dismisses petition to quash arbitration in SIAC

BL Mumbai Bureau January 04 | Updated on January 04, 2022

This comes after the Competition Commission of India withdrew its approval of a 2019 deal between Amazon and Future Coupons.

The Delhi High Court has dismissed Future Retail’s petitions against Amazon to quash the arbitration in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). Future Retail had moved a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking to quash Amazon’s arbitration proceedings against the Kishore Biyani-led company for signing the ₹24,000-crore merger deal with Reliance Industries.

This comes after the Competition Commission of India withdrew its approval of a 2019 deal between Amazon and Future Coupons.

Justice Amit Bansal on Tuesday said, "Both the petitions have been dismissed, the order will be uploaded shortly."

Even the SIAC had dismissed Future Group's petitions.

Published on January 04, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

courts and legal
Future Retail Ltd
Amazon.in
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like