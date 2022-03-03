Amazon-Future case: SC grants 12 days time to settle dispute amicably

The Supreme Court has given Amazon and Future Retail 12 days to come to an amicable solution to the 18-month long tussle over the latter’s R₹24,713-crore deal with Reliance Industries. Lawyers of both the companies have agreed, while the top court had asked other courts to not pass any orders during this period.

On Thursday, Amazon’s lawyer Gopal Subramanian said that the “whirlpool” of litigation was being dragged for too long. “We cannot let the spinners wheel continue. At least have a conversation,” Subramanium told the apex court.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for a Future Group agreed to hold talks with Amazon. “What stops Amazon to call Kishore Biyani and discuss. Let me assure you no one is winning in this battle. Amazon ‘God’ has to come to the ground and speak to lesser mortals like us,” said Salve. “No one is winning. FRL, Reliance, and Amazon all have issues. I don’t know why we need a court order for a dialogue.”

The court welcomed the decision of both parties to engage in a dialogue. Amazon agreed not to file any new petition. The SC will hear the matter again on March 15.