Amazon, Future group hail SC decision to stay proceedings

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Both Amazon and Future group welcomed the decision by the Supreme Court to stay proceedings related to the ₹25,000-crore Reliance-Future Retail deal.
“We welcome the order of Hon’ble Supreme Court. Given the imminent announcement of the order of Arbitral Tribunal, the Hon’ble Supreme Court order stays all proceedings before the Delhi High Court and directs all regulators( like NCLT) to not pass orders in the Future-Reliance Deal for the next 4 weeks,” said an Amazon spokesperson.
A source close to the Amazon camp said: “The Emergency Arbitrator order has not been touched by the SC. Effectively, the deal with Reliance is stalled for now.”
Future Retail had moved a special leave petition in the Supreme Court in order to save the assets of its promoters and directors from being attached as directed by the single-judge Bench of the Delhi High Court. The SC also stayed the attachment proceedings providing relief to Future Group promoters.
“The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the fact that arguments before Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in respect of vacation of the interim award have concluded and therefore, stayed the enforcement proceedings before the HC as well asked regulatory bodies to refrain from passing final orders for four weeks. This will definitely come as a sigh of relief to the promoters of Future Group,” said Kshitiz Arya, Consultant, AnantLaw.
The Supreme Court order in the Amazon versus Future Retail means a blanket stay on all the proceedings in the Indian courts, including the NCLT, at least for the next four weeks. It also stalls the Future Retail and Reliance Deal until the SIAC passes its final order.
The emergency arbitrator under the aegis of Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) had earlier passed an interim award restraining Future Group from proceeding with the proposed amalgamation of Future Retail Ltd with the Reliance group. The defiance of the interim order by Future Group resulted in the attachment of assets of Future Group companies and its promoters by the Delhi HC.
All eyes are now on the SIAC final order. Sources have said that the order is likely to come within the next three weeks.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...