Companies

Amazon-Future Retail case: Singapore Arbitration Centre appoints third arbitrator

Forum Gandhi Mumbai | Updated on January 06, 2021 Published on January 06, 2021

Hearing likely to commence in the last week of January

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre has appointed the third arbitrator in the Amazon versus Future Retail case.

According to sources, SIAC has appointed Barrister and arbitrator, Micheal Hwang, as the preceding arbitrator.

In November, BusinessLine had reported that both Amazon and Future Group had appointed representatives on their behalf.

 

Hwang, along with Albert van den Berg, who was appointed on behalf of Amazon and Jan Paulsson who was nominated on behalf of Future Coupon Ltd, will hear the case.

SIAC had given an interim stay award to Amazon against Future Retail selling assets to Reliance Retail.

SIAC had also denied Future Retail's plea on it not being a party to the case, and jurisdiction objections.

Now, the sources say, hearing is likely to resume as early as in the last week of January.

More
Deal with Reliance Industries: Won’t pay compensation, Future Group tells Amazon

More
Sale of retail biz: HC declines Future’s plea against Amazon

 

More
Future to prepay NCDs using proceeds of ₹25,000-cr RIL deal

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 06, 2021
Future Retail Ltd
legal (real estate)
Singapore
judiciary (system of justice)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.