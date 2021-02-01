Amazon-Future Retail dispute: Delhi HC suggests resolving the differences amicably

The Delhi High Court has suggested that Amazon and Future Retail should attempt to resolve their differences amicably.

Senior Counsel, Gopal Subramanium, who is appearing on behalf of the American eCommerce leader, said, “We never shut the door. Attempts were always being made from our end. We were ready to negotiate. At the moment, I do not have instructions on the same, however, I believe, nothing tangible came out of them.”

The Court then said that it could refer the matter to two retired judges of the Supreme Court.

Lawyers appearing on behalf of both the parties said they would have to take instructions from their clients.

Justice Midha said that the senior counsels could decide by Monday evening, else an order could be passed on February 02.

“When you've taken money, you can at least make an effort to resolve,” he said to the lawyers of FRL adding that, “Both the parties tell me tomorrow whether any endeavour can be made or not. Else, I will not delay the proceedings here. We'll consider whatever protective order can be passed.”

The matter will now be heard on February 2.