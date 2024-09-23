Ahead of the festive season sale, e-commerce major Amazon has tweaked its commission rates for influencers on the platform, with revised payouts offering a significant boost of 1.5x to 2x across key product categories.

Categories such as fashion, beauty, personal care, home, kitchen, toys, and books will see increased earnings for influencers, just in time for the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival. The new structure aims to help creators maximise their earnings as consumer demand surges during the holiday shopping period.

“Amazon’s commitment to creators was already established, but we’re only doubling down. Today we have over 50,000 influencers as part of the Amazon Influencer Program and for all of these influencers, starting right now, they can earn commissions that are 1.5x to 2x the actual commissions they earn usually,” said Zahid Khan, Director of Shopping Initiatives for India and Emerging Markets, Amazon.

The updated commission rates apply to over 20 sub-categories, with key categories such as apparel, accessories, beauty, and personal care appliances offering commissions of up to 12per cent. Other categories, including home, kitchen, lawn & garden, furniture, and sports, now offer commissions of up to 10per cent, while toys and books have seen an increase to 9per cent.

Influencers focusing on fashion, luggage, shoes, watches, beauty, home décor, toys, and books will now earn 9per cent, up from 5per cent. Similarly, commission rates for jewellery (excluding gold coins, bars, and silver) have risen from 2per cent to 9per cent. In the kitchen, outdoor, lawn & garden, and furniture categories, commissions have increased from 6per cent to 9per cent, while sports equipment commissions have jumped from 2.5per cent to 7.5per cent. For personal care appliances, influencers will now earn an impressive 12per cent, compared to the previous rate of 5per cent.

Target-linked initiatives

Additionally, Amazon is also offering influencers product budgets of up to ₹5,000, allowing them to purchase and review products for their followers. Furthermore, top-performing influencers will be eligible for target-linked incentives, allowing them to earn an additional 10-15per cent of the revenue they generate.

In addition to fee changes, as part of Amazon Live program, creators will run over a 1500+ live streams across categories during the festive season sale .

Amazon has launched several initiatives to support content creators. In 2022, it introduced Amazon Live, a live shopping program allowing customers to interact with creators in real time. The Amazon Influencer Program enables influencers to monetise their content by recommending products and earning commissions through storefront URLs and affiliate links.

“Earlier this year, Amazon launched Creator University, an educational program providing tools and knowledge for both established and aspiring influencers to thrive in the creator economy,” he added.

