Amazon India commits to over 222 hours of “lights off” across its buildings for Earth Hour

Amazon India has announced its commitment to ‘switch off’ lights across all its Operations sites and corporate offices across the country as a symbolic gesture during Earth Hour this year on March 27.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF)’s Earth Hour — part of an environmental protection movement to spread awareness about the importance of energy conservation — is observed annually on the last Saturday of March.

The annual initiative that began in 2007 encourages people to switch off the lights from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm as per their local time.

As part of the initiative, Amazon India will contribute to more than 222 hours of ‘lights off’ across its buildings, during the Earth Hour between 8.30 – 9.30 PM on March 27, 2021.

Amazon India’s infrastructure footprint comprises over 60 Fulfilment Centres across 15 states, Sort Centres across 19 States, and a network of 1,750 Amazon-owned and partner delivery stations, as well as its corporate offices.

It also extends beyond Amazon’s own buildings and will see close to 1,500 Delivery Service Partner stations across 750+ cities and towns such as Thiruvananthapuram, Leh and Champhai to name a few observing lights off across their stations, Amazon said. Many trucking and carrier partners will also participate during the Earth Hour.

Clean energy focus

Prakash Kumar Dutta, Vice-President, Fulfilment Centre & Supply Chain Operations, Amazon India, said, “Sustainability is a core pillar for us and we remain steadfast in our resolve to reduce our carbon footprint by building an energy-efficient supply chain. Earth Hour has played a significant role in spreading global awareness about taking sustainable actions to mitigate climate change. With this initiative, Amazon India is leveraging its infrastructure to reiterate the importance of energy conservation by turning off lights for 222 hours during the Earth Hour. We have also encouraged our employees, associates and partners to join us in switching off their lights in their respective homes and offices in support of this movement.”

Amazon India so far has made several investments in clean energy generation including solar panel installations on the rooftops of 10 large fulfilment centres and sortation sites in India. These investments are part of Amazon’s long-term goal to power its global infrastructure using 100 per cent renewable energy, it said.