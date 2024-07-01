Amazon India has doubled down on same-day deliveries for its Prime members and is strengthening its selection of items available for same-day and sub-same day delivery.

The company offers three membership plans, including Prime Annual at ₹1,499 for one year, Prime Lite at ₹799 for one year, and Prime Shopping Edition at ₹399 for one year.

“At Prime, we will remain focused on strengthening the Prime membership program by offering customised tiered plans at different price points to cater to different customer segments. Alongside, strengthening our selection of items available for same-day and sub-same day delivery has continued to remain our core focus,” Abhinav Agarwal – Director, Head of Amazon Prime India, told businessline in an interaction.

Currently, Amazon Prime members get free unlimited same-day delivery on more than one million items and next-day delivery on more than four million items. Additionally, users also get access to exclusive deals, early access to shopping events, exclusive access to shopping event Prime Day, access to movies and TV shows on Prime Video, and unlimited five per cent cash back on all purchases using co-branded ICICI credit cards, among others.

“Prime members can now get same day/sub-same day delivery on a range of products across categories like beauty, fashion, grocery, toys, consumer tech, etc. Additionally, we have sortation centres across 19 States working with over 1,950 delivery stations operated by Amazon and local entrepreneurs, and our 28,000 third-party delivery partners who help us deliver,” he added.

The company will continue to invest in strengthening same-day and sub-same-day capabilities. Currently, Amazon’s fulfilment centres provide storage space to over 1.4 million sellers across 15 States. It has sortation centres across 19 States.

Amazon India has also been seeing an uptick in Prime membership from Tier II and Tier III cities. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, two out of three Prime members who shopped were from these pin codes.

