Amazon India expands Amazon Food delivery service to 62 pincodes in Bengaluru

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Amazon India’s food delivery service which was launched in the midst of the pandemic in Bengaluru last May, is now available across 62 pincodes covering key localities.
Customers can order food from over 2,500 popular and hygiene certified restaurants and cloud kitchens around them with convenient doorstep delivery. Prime members get free delivery on all their orders, while other customers can pay a nominal delivery fee of ₹19 for their orders from Amazon Food.
As a limited period offer, packaging fees is waived for all customers, who can avail of offers from restaurants along with Amazon Pay cashbacks. Amazon Food is available for ordering from 7 am to 11 pm everyday.
The online food delivery market de-grew from $4.2 billion in calendar year 2019 to $2.8 billion in 2020 because of the business disruption caused by the pandemic. With corporate offices set to open in phases, the market is estimated to grow to $5.3 billion in calendar year 2021, as per RedSeer Consulting.
Also read: E-tailers cart away more business amid Covid
Currently, Swiggy and Zomato dominate the online food delivery space with nearly 90 per cent market share. “In terms of volumes, with 1.8 – 2 million orders/per day in January 2021, the online food delivery market has seen a 75 per cent recovery compared to pre-COVID levels. However, GMV in January 2021 is back to pre-COVID levels led by a 40 per cent increase in average order value from $4 to $5.5 as a result of a sharp increase in group orders which made up for the loss of single-serve lunch orders from corporates that were working from home; and an increase in orders from smaller cities” said Rohan Agarwal, Director at RedSeer Consulting.
Sameer Khetarpal, Director – Category Management, Amazon India said “Customers trust Amazon for all their unique shopping needs across categories. Amazon Food is a service which we are offering to customers to provide them with very high quality and safe food; fresh hot food (meals) or cold food (icecreams); tamper-proof packaging and fast delivery.”
Email: sangeetha.c@thehindu.co.in
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...