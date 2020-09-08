Amazon India expands Sort Centre network ahead of festival season sale

Bengaluru, September 8

Amazon India has announced the expansion of its sort centre network in preparation for the festival season.

Five new sort centres will be launched in Vishakhapatnam, Farukhnagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Apart from these new buildings, Amazon India will also expand eight existing sort centres to increase its overall sortation area to more than 2.2 million square feet, across 19 states. This expansion will strengthen its delivery speed and connectivity for customers and sellers, ahead of the festival season.

Sort centres are central to Amazon’s logistics network and help sort and deliver goods to Amazon delivery stations across the country. The Sort Centres sorts customer packages before these are shipped to delivery stations. The sortation happens based on the location and mode of transportation of the package to customers. Amazon India uses technology and automation such as Sort Slides and Auto Sorters in its sortation network. Sort Slides allow fast manual sortation of packages; Auto Sorters are fully automated machines that perform end-to-end sorting of packages. This automated and expanded network helps increase the speed of transporting packages for customers and sellers in the country.

“Wherever they are, customers trust Amazon for fast, reliable and safe delivery of products. By expanding and investing in the Sort Centre network, we are positioned to ensure continued customer and seller delight, ahead of the upcoming festival season. This expansion will create hundreds of opportunities for individuals and ancillary industries, especially during this time when economic growth is a priority for the country,” said Abhinav Singh, Director, Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India.

In July 2020, Amazon India announced the expansion plans of its fulfilment network by adding 10 new Fulfilment Centres and expansion of five existing buildings. The company continues to build its operational network to ensure a smarter, faster and more consistent experience for its customers and sellers across the country, leading up to the festival season.