Amazon India launches fulfillment centre in WB

Amazon India has launched a new fulfilment centre in West Bengal — its largest in the State with a storage capacity of 1.2 million cubic feet — while tripling the storage capacity of an existing specialised centre for large appliances and furniture, to more than 6 lakh cubic feet.

This expansion marks an increase in Amazon India’s infrastructure that now stands at more than 3.4 million cubic feet across five fulfilment centres.

The e-tailer had in July announced plans to add 10 fulfilment centres and expand seven existing sites, across India. According to a press release, the expansion will help 25,000 sellers in West Bengal offer a wider selection and enable faster deliveries within the region and neighbouring States ahead of the upcoming festival season.

“West Bengal, because of its strategic location, enables us to serve customers in the region and neighboring North-Eastern States. Infrastructure expansion is a key step in furthering our vision to make e-commerce a part of everyday life, especially during the festivities,” Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon said.