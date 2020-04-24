Amazon India launches ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ program

‘The best lesson from Covid-19 is to be humble’
In a new phase for the Indian retail industry, eCommerce portal, Amazon India, on Thursday announced the launch of ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ program.
This program will help shopkeepers supplement their footfalls with a digital presence and expand beyond their normal catchment. This, according to the company, is expected to be a win-win, as customers benefit from access to greater selection, faster deliveries, and additional value-added services, and local shops can transform themselves into digital stores.
In a blog, Gopal Pillai, VP Seller Services, Amazon India, said : “Earlier this year, we renewed our commitment to India by announcing an additional investment of $1 billion to digitally enable 10 million micro, small, and medium businesses in the country by 2025, including artisans, manufacturers, retailers, and local shops.”
Local shops and retailers of any size from any part of India, across categories can join and benefit from “Local Shops on Amazon” program, using their existing delivery mechanisms to deliver to customers faster.
Local shops can use the newly launched ‘Amazon Delivery App’ to provide accurate delivery updates to customers and Amazon, and all shipments are tracked on a daily basis on key metrics to ensure customers get what they were promised.
Retailers can also provide additional value-added services like product demonstration, installation support, easy customizations, and device data transfer among others, Amazon India said in a statement.
“While we continue to double our efforts to widen reach and enable new market access for them, we are simultaneously working on building new capabilities to help them serve their locality, their towns and cities, more effectively,” Pillai said.
Amazon had piloted this program for 6 months with over 5,000 local shops and retailers from 100+ cities across India. These retailers came from top metros as well as tier 1 and tier 2 cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Surat, Indore Lucknow, Saharanpur, Faridabad, Kota, Varanasi amongst others.
The program pilot included sellers from different categories like Kitchen, Home, Furniture, Apparel, Automotive, Beauty, Electronics, Sports, Grocery, Lawn & Garden, Books, Toys, Jewellery Appliances.
