Amazon India launches new specialised fulfilment centre in Bengaluru

Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its network in Karnataka with the launch of a new specialised fulfilment centre in Bengaluru.

With the storage capacity of over 1.2 million cubic feet, the new fulfilment centre is specialised to store and manage customer orders from the large appliances and furniture category. With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon.in will now offer storage capacity of more than four million cubic feet across four fulfilment centres to its close to 35,000 sellers in Karnataka.

Three sort centres have over 3 lakh square feet of sortation area, strong delivery network with close to 140 Amazon-owned and Delivery Service Partner stations. Close to 35,000 sellers, thousands of ‘I Have Space’ stores and top categories include – Smartphones, large appliances, fashion, consumer electronics and grocery.

The fulfilment centre was virtually inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, along with Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Amazon India and Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon India.

With this expansion, Amazon India will continue to provide an experience to its customers and sellers ahead of the much-anticipated festive season.

“Our continued investment in infrastructure and technology is a testament to our long-term commitment to Karnataka. We are happy to expand our existing infrastructure to support small businesses and have a significant multiplier impact on the local economy. The expanded fulfilment network will create thousands of work opportunities and further boost ancillary businesses in the State. At Amazon, we continue to invent on behalf of our customers and this festive season our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our associates, partners and customers,” said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM.

Yediyurappa said: “E-commerce companies like Amazon have complemented government’s efforts in not only meeting the needs of customers by safely delivering essentials but also MSMEs which moved online to grow and expand their businesses during the pandemic.”

He added: “The fresh investment by Amazon India will create more job opportunities for local youth and also enable these MSMEs to sell their “Made-in-Karnataka” products all over India and the world.”