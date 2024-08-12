Gentari Green Mobility India (Gentari) has partnered with Amazon to boost the e-commerce major’s electric vehicle (EV) fleet for last mile deliveries as the US-headquartered company targets to increase its fleet strength to 10,000 units by 2025.

Amazon India and Gentari on Monday announced a strategic fleet management partnership to support Amazon’s last-mile electric fleet programme locally, providing delivery service partners (DSPs) access to more 3-wheeler EVs for deliveries.

The partnership comes at a time whenthe e-commerce firm aims to scale up its EV adoption across more than 400 cities in India. Amazon India has already deployed over 7,200 EVs last year and targets to have 10,000 EVs in its India delivery fleet by 2025.

“As part of the partnership, Gentari aims to procure and mobilise EVs across key cities in India over the next three years. These EVs will be strategically deployed, with Gentari also offering comprehensive fleet management services to the DSPs to ensure the seamless operation and upkeep of the EV fleet, enhancing the reliability of Amazon’s delivery service,” Gentai said.

Gentari Green Mobility India CEO Nikhil Thomas said the collaboration exemplifies Gentari’s dedication to deploying state-of-the-art EVs and operations.

Gentari Green Mobility India offers electric mobility solutions including vehicle leasing and charging points (CPs).

E-mobility progress

Abhinav Singh, VP of Operations at Amazon India, said, “Our partnership with Gentari will further strengthen Amazon’s e-mobility progress in India. We aim to empower our delivery service partners by providing them access to the right electric vehicles, end-to-end vehicle life cycle management services, as well as charging and parking facilities.”

Amazon’s electric fleet programme is designed to support the company’s last-mile deliveries. The EVs can travel at speeds up to 50 kmph and cover more than 100 km on a single charge. They are also equipped with technology providing real-time data on vehicle performance and supporting operational efficiency.

The programme also empowers aspiring entrepreneurs to build their own last-mile delivery business capabilities from the ground up, with support infrastructure, technology and fleet management services. This enables entrepreneurs to create small businesses and deliver to Amazon’s customers across India.

Gentari India Country Head Navjit Gill, said, “This partnership aligns with India’s growing focus on e-mobility solutions. Government initiatives like the Electric Mobility Promotion scheme are creating a more conducive environment for EV adoption, supporting industry collaborations such as Amazon and Gentari’s partnership announced today.”