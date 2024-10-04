E-commerce major Amazon has partnered with India Post to facilitate customer deliveries across every pin code in the country.

Amazon will tap India Posts’ last mile delivery network, enabling the former to enhance speed, efficiency and reach of its deliveries, especially in remote and rural pockets, according to the MoU.

In the last 2-3 years, India Post’s footprint across Amazon logistics network has more than doubled with pickup points growing from 6 locations to 13 locations across the country.

Joining forces

Amazon became the first ecommerce company to enable an end-to-end integrated cash-on-delivery solution with India Post. This along with overall improvements has resulted in a near 3X increase in the volume of Amazon parcels being delivered via India Post in the past 18 months.

“Our relationship with India Post has been a pivotal part of Amazon’s growth story in India and has contributed to making ecommerce a nationwide phenomenon. By joining forces with this iconic institution that has served India for decades, we have been able to create new benchmarks in logistics and customer service repeatedly over the years” said Abhinav Singh, VP Operations, Amazon India.

This comes when the e-commerce’s festive season sale is ongoing as and Amazon has increased the commissions of more than 50,000 creators who are part of the influencer marketing network.

Also last month, Amazon India launched three new fulfillment centres in Delhi NCR, Guwahati and Patna to support over 2.5 Lakh sellers in the region.

