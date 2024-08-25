E-commerce major Amazon India will tweak its seller fee structures with effect September 9, with several categories seeing a reduction in commissions in the run up to the festive season.

The company has announced a significant reduction in selling fees across multiple product categories on the marketplace. The fee reductions will provide a timely boost to sellers as they prepare for the upcoming festive season.

Amazon looks to deepen its partnership with sellers of all sizes and will enable sellers to expand their product portfolio on Amazon.in and grow their business.

With the changes, sellers on Amazon India will benefit from a drop in selling fees ranging from 3 per cent to 12 per cent across various product categories. The new rate card will particularly benefit sellers offering affordable products priced below ₹500.

“At Amazon, we are invested in supporting businesses of all sizes, from small and medium businesses to emerging entrepreneurs to established brands. The fee reduction is directly in response to feedback from our sellers, especially small businesses. With this, we’re taking a significant step towards creating a more seller-friendly ecosystem,” said Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India.

The fee decrease will give sellers an opportunity to optimize their operations in time for the Diwali shopping rush and set the stage for sustained success well beyond the festivities, said the company in its statement.

“Sellers, particularly those selling affordable products, will experience a significant decrease in fees on Amazon. This will provide them with an opportunity to reinvest in their business for accelerated growth. We’re confident these changes will lead to unprecedented results for our sellers during the upcoming festive season and beyond,” added Amit Nanda.

The overall reduction will impact seller fees in 59 sub-categories across different pricing bands. In addition, Amazon stated that the referral fees will be reduced in low-priced selection across a wide range of product categories such as home, apparel, kitchen, home improvement, wireless accessories, office products, sports, shoes, luggage, pet, jewellery, beauty, watches and others, with higher reductions in categories like home, apparel and kitchen.

This announcement comes days after Goyal questioned Amazon’s billion dollars investment plans in India claiming that such investments are not aimed to support to India’s economy, but to fill in the huge loss that the company incurred in a year.

