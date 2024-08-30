Amazon India and the Ministry of Railways on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their existing partnership that will look at reliable and fast transportation of the e-commerce major’s packages leveraging the national transporter’s rail network.

In a statement, the e-commerce company said it will work with the Railways in establishing a hub and spoke model for one origin-destination pair. And will leverage learnings from that to define requirements needed for scaling it up across the network.

The plan covers first and last-mile requirements, transit times, cost options, and policy enablers to boost parcel volumes on Railways.

Amazon India will also provide recommendations on requirements to ensure speedy and reliable distribution network for parcel logistics through Railways.

In 2023, Amazon India strengthened its association with Indian Railways by becoming the first e-commerce logistics company to leverage Dedicated Freight Corridor.