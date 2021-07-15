Amazon India to expand storage space, fulfilment centre network

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Amazon India on Thursday said it plans to expand its fulfilment network in India, with 11 more centres and close to 40 per cent increase in storage capacity over last year.
With this expansion, Amazon.in will have more than 43 million cubic feet of storage capacity, across 15 States, supporting around 8.5 lakh sellers across India. Amazon India’s overall fulfilment network will be spread across a floor area of more than 10 million square feet.
Amazon India now has more than 60 fulfilment centres and more than 25 specialised sites dedicated to Amazon Fresh selection for daily essentials and grocery across India. The new fulfilment centres and expansion of nine existing ones across Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, is designed to deliver a smarter, faster and more consistent experience for its customers and sellers. Some of these new fulfilment centres will be operational ahead of Prime Day 2021 and all new fulfilment centres will be operational before the festival season.
“With the increased storage capacity, we will continue to seamlessly cater to the growing demand of our customers, while offering a better experience with wider selection and faster delivery. It will also provide a fillip to the ancillary businesses in packaging, logistics, and transportation, amongst others, while creating meaningful work opportunities across the country” said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon.
Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITINiti Aayog, said: “E-commerce has played a crucial role throughout the pandemic by supporting people, small businesses, and creating thousands of local job opportunities. I am happy to see the focussed investments by Amazon across Indian Sstates in building and scaling the state-of-the art infrastructure. This will play a critical role in supporting MSMEs jump-start from the economic disruptions of Covid-19 pandemic and accelerate their journey towards being digital entrepreneurs.”
