Amazon Wholesale India Private Limited has reported revenue from operations of ₹3,577 crore for the year ended March 2024, according to regulatory filings sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company further reported a net loss of ₹342 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 44 per cent decrease from the previous financial year. The company’s total revenues stood at ₹3,614 crore.

Its total income stood at ₹3,614 crore. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported at ₹3,959 crore.

A significant amount of the expenditure was attributed to purchases of stock in trade (₹3,497 crore), changes in inventories (₹296 crore), and other expenses (₹116 crore).

The company’s employee cost stood at ₹46.4, significantly down from ₹72.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Amazon operates several divisions in India, including Amazon Transport, Amazon Seller, Amazon Pay, and Amazon Retail. The wholesale unit sells goods and services to sellers and distributors in bulk.

