Amazon India’s strategy to launch customised plans with Prime Lite and Prime Shopping is helping scale up the Prime membership program in the country. The e-commerce major on Monday stated that its Prime Day 2024, scheduled for July 20-21, will see top Indian and global brands launch over 450 new products across categories.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Akshay Sahi, Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets, told businessline, ”Prime membership has been growing very strongly. This year, one of the key innovations has been the introduction of Prime tiered membership plans with Prime Lite and Prime Shopping. This has been an India innovation. As we go deeper, we know consumers have different preferences, and this has helped us make Prime membership more accessible.”

“With the introduction of these tiers, we are seeing that the membership base is scaling up quite considerably. It has become a great way to introduce people to Prime membership. We are also seeing a larger percentage of consumers joining from tier-1 and tier-2 cities and towns,” he added.

The company now offers three membership plans, including Prime Annual at ₹1,499 for one year, Prime Lite at ₹799 for one year, and Prime Shopping Edition at ₹399 for one year.

Talking about the strategy for the eighth edition of Prime Day, Sahi said, “It is built on three big pillars, which include great deals, new launches, and blockbuster entertainment. Over time, we have just made it bigger and better.” The e-commerce major is offering deals across a wider gamut of categories, which includes everyday essentials, toys, fashion & beauty, and groceries. Small and medium enterprises will also be launching new products. “Amazon Pay is launching the fastest hotel and flight booking experience, with access to special prices on all flights, hotels, and homestays,” the company said in a statement.

The e-commerce major has also been ramping up focus on same-day deliveries and sub-same-day deliveries. “Our focus has always been on speed and selection. Consumer preferences are evolving, and they want their products faster. Over 10 lakh products are available on same-day delivery,” Sahi added.