Amazon launches Spotlight North East storefront

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Indian arm of US e-commerce giant Amazon is looking to ramp up presence in the seven North-Eastern states along with Sikkim.
Apart from on-boarding new sellers, primarily small and medium businesses (SMBs) that include artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs from the region; the e-tailer will tap into handicrafts, GI-enabled offerings and local spices targeting India as well as global markets.
Items such as Chakshesang shawls from Nagaland, muga silk from Assam, different types of weaves like the Moirang Phee from Manipur and varieties of teas and spices like the Mizo Chilli, amongst others are some of the unique items that the e-tailer looks to list. Most of these items are GI-protected.
According to Pranav Bhasin, Director, MSME & Selling Partner Experience at Amazon India, the company will look to enlist 50,000 SMBs from the North-East by 2025.
The e-tailer already has 6,000-odd sellers who list and sell on its marketplace from the region; while the company delivers to “all serviceable pin-codes” of the region.
A new programme called “Spotlight North East” has been launched along with a special storefront by Amazon India. Spotlight North East will run parallel to existing seller programmes such as Karigar, Saheli, Amazon Launchpad and Local Shops on Amazon.
Bhasin adds, with additional focus on the North-East, commodities specific to the region such as tea, spices and honey, are expected to get a boost in international markets. The project will support the local economy and also help local artisans and women entrepreneurs “embrace digitalisation”.
“One out of two households in the North-East are dependent on income from handicrafts and handlooms. We will look to onboard 50,000 small businesses including artisans, woman entrepreneurs and local shops by 2025 with 5,000 plus local craft-based products being listed for sale in India and overseas,” he told BusinessLine.
According to Bhasin, Amazon Global Selling — a unique programme that enables exports through e-commerce — is an option that is extended to all sellers who list offerings on its marketplace. Through this, traditional handmade and handloom offerings from India already have global takers including the Indian diaspora.
For instance, printed bed-sheets of Jaipur have a unique use case, where global customers have opted to use these products as beachwear (like wraps) or tapestry.
“As you see there was a new segment that got created from a traditional segment. So we started working with the sellers to rework the offerings targeting this unique demand,” he added.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...