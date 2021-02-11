Amazon moves SC seeking interim stay against Future Retail-RIL deal

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Amazon moves an appeal petition in the Supreme Court to block the Future Retail and Reliance Industries Limited’s slump sale deal. The eCommerce giant has also sought an interim stay against the said deal.
“Grant Special Leave to Appeal against the Impugned Interim Common Order dated 08.02.2021 passed by the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi,” Amazon prayed along with seeking interim relief on the matter to block the ₹25,000 crore slump sale of assets by Kishore Biyani-owned Future Retail to the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance.
On February 8, the divisional bench of two judges of the Delhi High Court granted relief to Future Retail and lifted the ‘status quo’ implemented by Justice Midha in his interim order. The court had also noted that Future Retail was not a part of the Agreement signed between Amazon and Future Group’s Future Coupon in 2019.
In a stock exchange filing, Future Retail said: “A division bench has stayed the operation and effect of the order passed by the Ld. Single Judge, inter alia, for the prima facie reason that the company is not a party to the shareholders’ agreement dated 22 August 2019 executed between Amazon, Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd (FCPL) and the promoters of FRL (Future Retail Ltd), under which arbitration was initiated by Amazon in Singapore."
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...