Amazon Music now lets users stream music videos

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Amazon has updated the Amazon Music app to let users stream music videos on the platform.
The feature, however, is only available for paid subscribers.
“Now stream music videos in the Amazon Music app. Paid subscribers can start with videos from a favorite artist or a video playlist,” reads the app’s changelog on Google’s Play Store.
Users will now see a separate section of music videos show up a in search results and on artist pages, as per the Verge.
According to Android Police, Amazon will curate some video playlists as well to help users discover new artists.
Users will be able to switch between video and audio of what they are currently listening to.
The feature is for paid subscribers. For users in India, Amazon Music is bundled with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime subscription in India is priced at ₹999 per year.
The tech giant recently also introduced its ‘X-Ray’ feature for the audio streaming app. The feature provides additional information about music that a user is listening to. It will “offer a behind the scenes look at song information, artists, and albums with access to everything from fun trivia to song credits, related content, and more,” Amazon had said as quoted by Engadget.
