Amazon Pay (India) raises ₹1,000 crore from parent holding companies

Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited has raised ₹1,000 crore from Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited, Singapore, and Amazon.com Inc Limited, Mauritius. This is the third time that the company raised monies from its parent holding companies.

According to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, the company received the funding in exchange for equity shares with a significant share going to Amazon Singapore for ₹999 crore.

In September and May of this year, the company raised ₹450 crore and ₹225 crore respectively. Both times, the bulk of the funding was from Amazon Singapore.

Since 2013, Amazon has committed to invest around $6.5 billion in its Indian operations. In the recent past, Amazon has announced the expansion of its operations network in India. It plans to set up 10 new fulfilment centres, 5 new sortation centres, nearly 200 delivery stations and over 1 lakh seasonal jobs to help meet customer demand.